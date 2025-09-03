Sattva Engineering Construction shares list with strong 26.8% premium at ₹95.10 on the NSE SME: Hit upper circuit

Sattva Engineering Construction shares listed with strong 26.8% premium at ₹95.10 on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The stock hit 5% upper circuit thereafter gaining further.

Sattva Engineering Construction share price movement

Sattva Engineering Construction shares saw a strong debut as they listed with 26.8 premium at ₹95.10 on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The Sattva Engineering Construction shares thereafter gained further to ₹99. levels. Since the 5% level was also upper price band for the Sattva Engineering Construction shares, hence the Sattva Engineering Construction shares were locked in the upper circuit.