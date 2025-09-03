Subscribe

Sattva Engineering Construction shares list with strong 26.8% premium at ₹95.10 on the NSE SME: Hit upper circuit

Sattva Engineering Construction shares listed with strong 26.8% premium at 95.10 on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The shares gained further to hit 5% upper circuit

Ujjval Jauhari
Published3 Sep 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Sattva Engineering Construction listing on NSE SME
Sattva Engineering Construction listing on NSE SME (Pixabay )

Sattva Engineering Construction shares listed with strong 26.8% premium at 95.10 on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The stock hit 5% upper circuit thereafter gaining further.

Advertisement

Sattva Engineering Construction share price movement

Sattva Engineering Construction shares saw a strong debut as they listed with 26.8 premium at 95.10 on the NSE SME on Wednesday. The Sattva Engineering Construction shares thereafter gained further  to 99. levels. Since the 5% level was also upper price band for the Sattva Engineering Construction shares, hence the Sattva Engineering Construction shares were locked in the upper circuit.

more to come5

 
 
Indian Stock MarketsSharesListingNSESmeUpper Circuit
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSattva Engineering Construction shares list with strong 26.8% premium at ₹95.10 on the NSE SME: Hit upper circuit
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks