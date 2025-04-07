Saudi Arabia stocks rise amid global markets crash. Details here

Saudi Arabia stocks gained on Monday, April 7, amid a global market crash prompted by the rising tensions over the Trump tariffs and the escalating trade war. Investors worldwide remained cautious as the other world indices witnessed losses and heavy selling pressure in today's trading session.

The benchmark stock index of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), is trading 0.67 per cent higher at 11,151.20 points as of 1:07 p.m. (GMT), compared to 11,077.19 points at the previous stock market close.

This is in contrast to the other major global markets, which suffered heavy losses on Monday, from the Asian markets like the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng index and the Japanese Nikkie 225 index to the European markets like the DAX index in Germany and the UK-based FTSE 100 index.

Saudi Arabia, late on Sunday, April 6, also cut its oil prices by $2.30 a barrel for May to its buyers in Asia, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

Index Movers As the Saudi Arabia stocks gained on Monday, companies like the National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE), Jahez International Company for Information System Technology (JAHEZ), Etihad Etisalat Co., Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, and Yanbu Cement Co. (YCC) were the top gainers on Monday's stock market, official Saudi Exchange data shows.

As per the afternoon session in the Saudi market, companies like Nama Chemicals Co., Batic Investments and Logistics Co., Red Sea International Co., MBC Group Co., and Raydan Food Co. were the top laggards on Monday's stock market session, the data shows.

Global Market Crash On Monday, the Asian markets plummeted, with the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng index taking the biggest hit, losing over 3,000 points. The benchmark index closed 13.22 per cent lower at 19,828.30 points, compared to 22,849.81 points at the previous market close.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index also lost more than 2,600 points, closing 7.83 per cent lower at 31,136.58 points, compared to 33,780.58 points at the previous market close.

On the European front, Germany's DAX index lost 1,100 points in the early market session and is currently trading 3.92 per cent lower at 19,828.23 points, compared to the 20,641.72 points in the previous stock market close.

UK's FTSE 100 index crashed more than 5 per cent after the stock markets opened for Britain on Monday. The index is currently trading 3.83 per cent lower at 7,746.56 points compared to 8,054.98 points at the previous market close.