Saudi Arabia to raise $11.2 billion from Aramco's mega share sale: Here's why foreign investors stole the show
Saudi Arabia will sell almost 1.55 billion shares for 27.25 riyals ($7.27) apiece. That’s a six per cent discount to the stock’s last close before the deal was announced, in line with the average for offers of a similar size over the past decade.
Saudi Arabia will raise $11.2 billion from Saudi Aramco’s mega stock offering, the biggest such deal globally in about three years. The share sale deal will help fund a multitrillion-dollar push to transform the kingdom's economy. The Saudi government will sell almost 1.55 billion shares for 27.25 riyals ($7.27) apiece, which is a six per cent discount to the stock’s last close before the deal was announced.
