Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock pick trades ex-dividend; shares rise

“The company has completed 7 acquisitions in last 5 years to spruce up its manufacturing capacities and develop adjacencies to capture higher wallet share from existing customers. Despite these acquisitions and 100% stake purchase of Pfaudler’s global business, its net debt to EBTIDA stands at 1.2x, as cash flows improved materially in past 2 years. We expect the company to post sales/adjusted EPS CAGR of 15%/36% over FY22-25E given robust order book of ₹22 bn," said brokerage JM Financial in a note this week on GMM Pfaudler.

