Saurabh Mukherjea chemical stock tanks 15%. Opportunity to buy?

GMM Pfaudler block deal details

As per the Livemint report, it has been reported that Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder ₹2,278 crore. According to the details of this equity selling deal, Pfaudler Inc is selling 1.34 crore shares of the company, representing 29.88 per cent stake in the company at a floor price of ₹1,700 apiece, which is a 11.67 per cent discount to the company's closing price of ₹1,924 per share on Thursday.