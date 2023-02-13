Saurabh Mukherjea Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Apart from the above five, here are some other stocks which are a part of Saurabh Mukherjea’s Marcellus investment managers portfolio.

Which other stocks are a part of Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio?

For the upcoming quarters, Titan is eyeing international expansion for its jewelry business and plans to launch about 20 stores in markets like the US, Canada, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the next three years.

Over the last three years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11%, led by increasing capacity. The net profit grew at a CAGR of 13.7%, driven by continuous expansion and an increase in sales.

For the December 2022 quarter, Titan reported a 15.9% YoY rise in revenue to ₹116.9 bn on the back of an increase in customer walk-ins. The net profit fell by 9.9% YoY to ₹9 bn due to lower realisation.

Its free cash flows have grown at 30% over the last 20 years.

Mukherjea is of the view that the company's competitive advantages are unparalleled, making it impossible for a local jeweler to compete with Titan.

Marcellus first picked a stake in Titan in 2020 after dumping ITC. He made this move as Titan has a 6% share of the jewelry market in India, which is full of small family jewelers.

Since 2020, Mukherjea’s Marcellus investment holds stake in the Tata group company.

According to Marcellus Investment’s latest report, Titan holds the fifth-highest weightage in Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio.

Last stock on the list is Titan.

To expand the business reach, Asian Paints is planning to invest ₹34 bn in capacity expansion and ₹25.5 bn in the backward integration of the business to strengthen the core business.

The company has earned anROE (Return on Equity)of at least 20% every year in the last ten years. This makes it one of the only 100 companies in a universe of 4,000 to have achieved this feat.

Over the last three years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.7%, led by increasing sales volumes. The net profit grew at a CAGR of 3.9%, driven by deflation in some of the raw material prices as well as continued operational efficiencies across businesses.

For the December 2022 quarter, Asian Paints reported a 1.3% YoY rise in revenue at ₹4.9 bn, while net profit rose by 5.6% YoY to ₹10.7 bn, led by double-digit growth for the decorative business.

This could be attributed to the company's pricing power, sustainable competitive advantages, growing free cash flows at around 25% and because of Asian Paints being a consistent compounding stock.

Even after a steep decline in Asian Paints shares in 2022 due to weak quarterly results, Mukherjea’s Marcellus still holds a significant portion of Asian Paints.

The company is also known for its supply chain strategy. Its supply chain is crucial in keeping the company competitive by delivering impeccable product quality and excellent service while maintaining costs.

Even after big-pocketed players like JSW Group and Grasim Industries entered the paint industry, Asian Paints continues to dominate the paint industry. This is because of Asian Paints’ solid image among construction workers.

His bullish bet on Asian Paints is because of the company’s dominant position with over 60% market share in the industry.

Since 2021, Mukherjea’s Marcellus investment fund is invested in Asian Paints.

According to Marcellus Investment’s latest report, Asian Paints holds the fourth highest weightage in Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio.

The fourth stock on the list is Asian Paints.

For the upcoming quarters, the company is planning to focus on geographical expansion to strengthen its presence in tier-two and three towns.

Over the last three years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15.6%, led by an increasing number of labs. The net profit grew at a CAGR of 15.5% on the back of an increase in patient footfall.

However, the non-Covid revenues for the company rose by 9.1% YoY to ₹4.8 bn.

For the December 2022 quarter, Dr Lal Pathlabs reported a 1.5% YoY decline in the revenue at ₹4.9 bn, while net profit dropped by 8% YoY to ₹540 million (m) led by a steep drop in Covid and allied testing.

This is because post the Covid pandemic, the company's ancillary has benefited as health insurance has risen dramatically, as people come out of Covid with a greater focus on health.

Mukherjea doubled his investment in April 2020, reallocating a significant portion to Dr Lal Pathlabs by divesting stake in Titan.

Also, according to Mukherjea, as there are still mom-and-pop businesses in 85% of the market, a natural consolidation play will result in a great source of free cash flow for Dr Lal Pathlabs.

Diagnostics is a US$10 bn ( ₹825 bn) sector in India, but barely US$1.5 bn consists of formal national chains like Dr Lal Pathlabs.

Revenues for Dr Lal grew by 15-16% before Covid. Due to the 15-16% revenue growth its earnings are compounding around the 20% mark. It has an exceptionally long growth runway.

His bet on the diagnostic company came before Covid-19. The reason he loaded up on the company was on the back of decent dip in non-Covid sales growth.

Since 2020, Mukherjea’s Marcellus investment fund holds a significant number of shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs.

According to Marcellus Investment’s latest report, Dr Lal Pathlabs holds the third highest weightage in Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio.

The third stock on the list is Dr Lal Pathlabs.

Also, with digital investments on track, Bajaj Finance is set to reap the benefits of customer acquisition.

With new growth drivers in the form of housing finance, gold loans, and open-source auto financing, the company is in a strong position at the moment.

Bajaj Finance today finances more than 70% of all consumer durables financing in India.

Over the last three years, its net profit has grown at a CAGR of 10.1%, led by strong customer addition. The net interest income grew at a CAGR of 9.1% on the back of healthy growth in assets under management.

For the December 2022 quarter, Bajaj Finance reported 26.3% YoY growth in revenues at ₹107.8 (billion) bn, while net profit was 40% higher YoY and came in at ₹29.7 bn. This was led by growth in the loan book.

Since then, a significant chunk of his investment is in Bajaj Finance.

After holding the stock for three months, he doubled his investment in April 2020, reallocating 8% of his overall portfolio to Bajaj Finance.

Mukherjea’s bet on the stock came when the NBFC's shares had surpassed several milestones, pushing its market value well over that of the country's largest lender SBI by assets.

This is because the technology angle of the company can give it a new dimension. Bajaj Finance can become India’s top fintech stock .

His bullish bet on Bajaj Finance comes from his belief that the firm is on its path to becoming a fintech giant.

According to Marcellus Investment’s latest report, Bajaj Finance holds the second-highest weightage in Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio.

The second stock on the list is Bajaj Finance.

For the upcoming quarters, Page Industries is focusing on cross-selling & up-selling to improve throughput.

With its new Orissa plant becoming operational, it plans to double capacity in the next 2-3 years.

This was mainly because the company undertook calibrated price increases. Moreover, it took strong measures to control the budget and expenses.

Over the last three years, Page Industries’ revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10.8%, led by strong demand for branded innerwear post-pandemic. The net profit grew at a CAGR of 16.1% due to low operating expenses.

The company's management is confident about the long-term growth on the back of consumption, industry, and economic drivers.

For the December 2022 quarter, Page Industries reported 3% YoY growth in the revenue at ₹12.2 (billion) bn, while net profit declined 29% to ₹1.2 bn. This was primarily due to lower absorption, advertising, and manpower costs.

But even after reducing exposure, Page Industries forms a significant part of his portfolio. That’s because post calendar year 2020, the company has transformed its IT infrastructure, systems, and processes across all its functions to create a seamless supply chain.

This was because the firm did not invest adequately enough in technology, systems & processes around its distribution and supply chain over 2014-2018.

However, after spotting the lack of tech investments by the company, Mukherjea reduced allocation to Page Industries in mid-2020.

This growth was backed by high and rising efficiencies around labor management, advertising and much more.

His rationale for the highest allocation into the counter was the strength of its franchise. The company has delivered a very high degree of consistency in healthy fundamentals historically.

According to Marcellus Investment’s latest report, Page Industries holds the highest weightage among stocks in Saurabh Mukherjea’s portfolio.

The first company on the list is Page Industries.

Also, these five stocks account for almost 50% allocation of Marcellus’ portfolio and are their biggest investments in value terms.

Publicly available data shows that he holds 25 stocks in total. These stocks form part of his PMS fund service – Marcellus investment managers.

Endorsing the coffee can approach to investing , Saurabh Mukherjea is the founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Let’s take a closer look at Saurabh Mukherjea's portfolio and highlight his top 5 stocks. By understanding the reasoning behind these investments, we can learn how to make wise choices and potentially replicate his success.

One such successful investor in India is Saurabh Mukherjea, known for his coffee can investing and impeccable track record.

Investing in the stock market can be a challenging task, with numerous factors affecting the performance of individual stocks.

Investing in the stock market can be a challenging task, with numerous factors affecting the performance of individual stocks.