ICICI Bank shares are one of the Saurabh Mukherjea stocks that has given stellar return to its shareholders in recent sessions. In fact, ICICI Bank share price today ascended to fresh life-time high of ₹936.65 apiece on NSE. After hitting this record high today, ICICI Bank has hit new high on third successive session in a row. The Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock has hit new highs on Tuesday and Wednesday session as well. The banking stock had hit record high on Friday and Thursday sessions last week as well. That means, in last five sessions, this Saurabh Mukherjea stock has hit new life-time on sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}