Multibagger stock: Ever since listing on BSE and NSE, Fine Organics shares have been giving strong return to its investors. This chemical stock had listed at a premium of over 4 per cent on Indian bourses on 2nd July 2018 and has rallied around 700 per cent in near four years of its listing. Fine Organics shares are one of the favourite stocks that Saurabh Mukherjea had once said that he would have loved to add in his little champ portfolio if he was allowed to add one more stock in his portfolio.

Fine Organics share price history

In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹5090 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, logging near 22 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹3,690 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, clocking 70 per cent upside in this time. Likewise in last one year, this chemical stock has more than doubled giving near 115 per cent return to its positional shareholders. In last two years, this chemical stock has risen from 2,272 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, giving 175 per cent return to its shareholders. In last three years, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹1,430 to ₹6,250 levels, logging around 350 per cent rise in this time frame. Similarly, in last four years, this stock has surged from ₹807 apiece levels to ₹6,250 mark, recording around 675 per cent rise in this period.

However, if its IPO allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date, its appreciation would have been from ₹783 to ₹6250 levels, delivering around 700 per cent return to the allottees. So, if an IPO allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, its investment of ₹14,877 in one lot would have turned to ₹1,19,016 or around ₹1.19 lakh today in near 4 years.

Fine Organics IPO was launched in June 2018 and it was listed on BSE and NSE on 2nd July 2018. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹780 to ₹783 per equity share. The chemical stock made its debut on Dalal Street in a silent manner delivering around 4 per cent listing premium to the allottees.