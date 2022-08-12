Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock bet rises 700% in 4 years1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM IST
- This Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock pick was listed on Indian bourses on 2nd July 2018
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Ever since listing on BSE and NSE, Fine Organics shares have been giving strong return to its investors. This chemical stock had listed at a premium of over 4 per cent on Indian bourses on 2nd July 2018 and has rallied around 700 per cent in near four years of its listing. Fine Organics shares are one of the favourite stocks that Saurabh Mukherjea had once said that he would have loved to add in his little champ portfolio if he was allowed to add one more stock in his portfolio.