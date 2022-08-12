Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock bet rises 700% in 4 years

In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹5090 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, logging near 22 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹3,690 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, clocking 70 per cent upside in this time. Likewise in last one year, this chemical stock has more than doubled giving near 115 per cent return to its positional shareholders. In last two years, this chemical stock has risen from 2,272 to ₹6,250 apiece levels, giving 175 per cent return to its shareholders. In last three years, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹1,430 to ₹6,250 levels, logging around 350 per cent rise in this time frame. Similarly, in last four years, this stock has surged from ₹807 apiece levels to ₹6,250 mark, recording around 675 per cent rise in this period.

