Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock dips after Q3 results. Opportunity to buy?

Speaking on the reason for dip in GMM Pfaudler shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "This Saurabh Mukherjea's Little Champ stock has fallen today because the chemical company has reported its Q3 results yesterday, which is below the estimates of Dalal Street. However, the stocks is a quality stock and it is close to its 52-week low as well. So, bottom finishers looking to add quality stock in its portfolio are advised to look at this buy on dips stock for long term."

