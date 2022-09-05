Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 09:11 AM IST
- Saurabh Mukherjea's portfolio stock is in uptrend and it may go up to ₹2100 apiece levels, believe experts
Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock GMM Pfaudler has hit 52-week high of ₹1,846.65 on NSE. One of the Saurabh Mukherjea's little champ stocks, GMM Pfaudler shares have been in uptrend since 23rd August 2022 and the stock finally hit 52-week high on Friday last week. On Friday session, this chemical stock opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,846.65 on NSE, logging near 11.50 per cent rise from its Thursday close. However, the Saurabh Mukherjea stock finally settled at ₹1827.55 apiece, around 10.50 per cent above its Thursday close.