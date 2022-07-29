Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock pick surges 18% after rise in Q1 revenue

One of the mid-cap stocks in Saurabh Mukherjea's Little Champ portfolio stocks, GMM Pfaudler shares have surged more than 18 per cent in morning session today. GMM Pfaudler share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,594.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 18 per cent rise from its Thursday close price of ₹1,343.30 per share. The stock has zoomed after the company reported rise in Q1 revenue and margins in its quarterly results announced on Thursday.

