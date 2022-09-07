Saurabh Mukherjea's chemical stock retraces from record high. Should buy now?

Advising positional investors to buy this chemical stock, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is still in uptrend on chart pattern and one can look at this dip as buying opportunity as the stock has strong support at ₹1,900 levels. One can buy the stock at current levels for immediate target of ₹2,250 to ₹2,300 apiece levels maintaining strict stop loss at ₹1,900 apiece levels." Sumeet Bagadia said that the stock is forming 'Higher High Higher Low' on chart pattern that indicates strong rebound from its lows.