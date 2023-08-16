SBFC Finance share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price opened at ₹81.99 apiece on BSE, delivering to the tune of 44% listing premium to allottees
SBFC Finance share price opened on BSE at ₹81.99 apiece levels, delivering around 44 per cent listing premium to its allottees. On NSE, SBFC Finance IPO listed at ₹82 per share levels. However, the newly listed share didn't end here only. SBFC Finance shares soon extended its listing gain and went on to hit intraday high of ₹93.26 on BSE and ₹93.70 on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started