Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SBFC Finance share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?

SBFC Finance share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • SBFC Finance share price opened at 81.99 apiece on BSE, delivering to the tune of 44% listing premium to allottees

SBFC Finance share price may go up to 105 per share levels in near term, say stock market experts.

SBFC Finance share price opened on BSE at 81.99 apiece levels, delivering around 44 per cent listing premium to its allottees. On NSE, SBFC Finance IPO listed at 82 per share levels. However, the newly listed share didn't end here only. SBFC Finance shares soon extended its listing gain and went on to hit intraday high of 93.26 on BSE and 93.70 on NSE.

According to stock market experts, SBFC Finance share price may further ascend and went up to 105 apiece levels. So, allotters are advised to hold the stock further for maximising one's listing premium. However, they advised them to hold the stock with stop loss at 80 apiece levels. For fresh entry, stock analysts suggested ‘only high risk traders’ to buy at current levels for 105 per share target maintaining stop loss at 87 levels.

SBFC Finance share price target

On SBFC Finance IPO post-listing view, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “SBFC Finance stands out as a rapidly expanding non-banking financial company (NBFC) with robust earnings growth and stable asset quality. However, it bears the vulnerability of being sensitive to interest rates and market cycles, so in this market, after listing at such a premium, one should book profit, however aggressive investors may hold it for the long term."

SBFC Finance share price target

Advising allottees to hold SBFC Finance shares further, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “SBFC Finance share price may hit triple digit on trend reversal on Dalal Street. So, my suggestion to SBFC Finance share allottees to hold the scrip further for near term target of 105. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at 80 per share levels while holding the stock for 105 target."

On suggestion to those who missed to get SBFC Finance shares through allotment process, Vaibhav Kaushik of GCL Broking said, “Only high risk traders and investors are advised to buy at current levels maintaining stop loss at 87. Their near term target would be 105."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
