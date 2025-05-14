SBI, Bajaj Finance to Infosys: These 10 dividend stocks to trade ex-date soon. Check details

Dividend details State Bank Of India (SBI) - Central Board of SBI, at its meeting held on May 3, 2025, had declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per equity share of ₹1/- each fully paid up, translating into 1,590% dividend considering the dividend announced and the face value of the SBI share for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend is Friday, May 16.

Bajaj Finance- Bajaj Finance had recommended a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹44 per share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25. This translates into 2,200% dividend considering the dividend announced and the face value of the Bajaj Finance share price. The record for the dividend had been fixed as May 30, 2025.

Infosys- Infosys had recommended a final dividend of ₹22/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of the final dividend as per Infosys stands as May 30, 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd- IEX had announced a final dividend of ₹1.50/- per equity share having a face value of ₹1 (Rupee One) each fully paid-up. The record date for the IEX dividend stands as May 16, 2025.

GM Breweries Ltd- GM Breweries recommended a final dividend of ₹7.5/- per equity share of ₹10 each for FY25, with the record date fixed as Thursday, May 22, 2025.

LTIMindtree Ltd - LTIMindtree announced a final dividend of ₹45/- per equity share of Re 1 each for FY25. LTIMindtree had fixed the record date for the dividend as Friday, May 23, 2025.

Sula Vineyards Ltd - Sula recommended a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share on the equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for the dividend stands on Friday, May 23, 2025

Havells India Ltd - Havells had recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share, having a face value of ₹1/- each. The record date for the said dividend stands as May 25, 2025.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd - Archean had recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00/- per equity share of ₹2/- each (150% considering face value); record date stands as Friday, May 26, 2025.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd- The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the Great Eastern Shipping Company. The dividend record date stands as May 15, 2025.