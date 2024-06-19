SBI board approves raising up to ₹20,000 crore via long-term bonds in FY25
The Central Board at its meeting held today i.e. 19th June 2024 has, inter alia, accorded approval for raising long term bonds up to an amount of Rs. 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.
State Bank of India, the country's largest public sector bank, announced on Wednesday, June 19, that its board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹20,000 crore through long-term bonds in the financial year 2024-25.
