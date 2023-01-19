SBI, Canara Bank to PNB: Motilal Oswal recommends 5 budget stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Budget stocks 2023: Motilal Oswal expert advised strict stop loss while taking position in these banking shares
Budget stocks to buy: As Union Budget 2023 is fast approaching, stock market experts and captains of commerce fraternity are busy guessing the sectors that will be in focus of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as it would be the last full fledged budget of the central government ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started