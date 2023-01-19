SBI, Canara Bank to PNB: Motilal Oswal recommends 5 budget stocks to buy

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal believes that due to special focus on infrastructure sector, demand for credit line from the banking sector is expected to shoot up in medium to short term. After ease in dollar index, overseas lending has become a costly affair for large corporates and hence they are also expected to come back to Indian banking systems for credit line. So, banking stocks are expected to generate alpha return in all time horizons (short, medium and long). The Motilal Oswal expert said that PSU bank stocks may outperform private bank shares and suggested positional investors to buy 5 PSU bank stocks ahead of budget for stellar returns. Those five PSU bank stocks are State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and City Union Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}