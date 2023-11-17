SBI Card, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, other financials fall after RBI tightens consumer loan norms
The Bank Nifty index dropped over 0.7%, while Nifty Financial Services declined over 0.6% in early trade on Friday with SBI Card shares falling the most over 6%.
Shares of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFC) including Bajaj Finance, SBI Card, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, among others witnessed selling pressure on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened norms for personal loans and credit cards.
