SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Thursday said the company's board will meet on 21 March, 2023 to consider declaration and payment of an interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, inter alia, to consider declaration and payment of the interim dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company, for the financial year 2022-23," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, has fixed 29 March as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the proposed dividend.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on 29 March, which is the record date, the company said.

SBI Card has declared two dividends since 15 May, 2020. In the past 12 months, SBI Card has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2.50 per share, according to Trendlyne data.

At the current share price of ₹727.70, this results in a dividend yield of 0.34 per cent.

SBI Card shares

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd settled at ₹728.00, down 0.73 per in Thursday's trade. It hit an intraday high of ₹733.5 and low of ₹720.0, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of ₹1028.75 and low price of ₹656.1.

SBI Card has an average target of ₹1035.4 and the consensus estimate represents an upside potential of 42.28 per cent from its current levels, Trendlyne data suggests.

