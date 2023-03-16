SBI Card board to consider interim dividend on 21 March, fixes record date1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, has fixed 29 March as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the proposed dividend
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Thursday said the company's board will meet on 21 March, 2023 to consider declaration and payment of an interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23.
