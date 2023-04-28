SBI Card Q4 results: Net profit up by 3% to ₹596 crore, revenue up 32%2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The revenue from the operations rose by 32 per cent at ₹3,762.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,850.3 crore in the year ago period.
SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a rise of 2.7 per cent to ₹596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March,2023. This is against a net profit of Rs581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
