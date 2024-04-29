SBI Card Q4 results review: Brokerages remain cautious on concerns over margins and asset quality
Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services declined over 4 percent as brokerages expressed caution following the credit card company's mixed performance in its March quarter (Q4FY24) results. Although the company experienced strong earnings due to lower operating expenses, its margins and asset quality were under pressure, raising concerns among investors and analysts. This mixed performance contributed to the negative reaction in the stock price.
