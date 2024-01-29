SBI Card share price plunges over 5% as Q3 result misses estimates; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
SBI Cards and Payment Services, the State Bank of India-backed credit card services provider reported an 8% growth in its net profit to ₹549 crore in the third quarter of FY24, from ₹509 crore in the same period a year ago.
SBI Card share price plunged over 5% in the early trade on Monday after the company reported Q3 results below expectations amid a sharp rise in credit cost. SBI Card shares fell as much as 5.89% to ₹715.05 apiece on the BSE.
