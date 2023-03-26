SBI Card shares: ICICI Securities cuts target price for stock amid rising regulatory risk2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:52 AM IST
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a revised target price of ₹953 against target price of ₹1,040 earlier
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities said that there is no change in the business prowess of SBI Cards (SBIC), considering the spends growth and its relative market share in CIF/spends. However, it said that there were external overhangs of declining NIMs and loss in fees due to implementation of the RBI master circular.
