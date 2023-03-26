“Even in the short term, the revolver segment has grown by 19 per cent/24 per cent in Q3/9MFY23 while EMI segment has grown by 50 per cent/53 per cent during the same periods resulting in lower revolver mix. Company did mention in its Q3FY23 call that the revolver mix of 24 per cent during the quarter was 65 per cent of pre-covid levels – similar to other industry players," it added.