Stock Market Today: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd share price gained 3% during the intraday trades on Thursday. The record date for dividend was 25 February'2025.

SBI Cards share price that opened at ₹842.15, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹839.65 , however gained further to intraday highs of ₹864.80, which meant gains of almost 3% during intraday trades on Thursday.

SBI Card Dividend details For the fiscal year 2024–2025, SBI Cards and Payment Services declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10 apiece). The interim dividend announcement stood at 25% when taking into account the dividend amount and the face value of SBI Cards shares.

The record date for determining the eligibility of SBI Cards and Payment Services shareholders to receive the dividend payout was fixed for 25 February. According to the February 25 record date, investors who purchased SBI Cards and Payment Services shares the day before the record date will have their names added to the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend payments under the T+1 settlement procedure.

Since the SBI Cards and Payment shares now see dividend eligibility behind, should you Buy, Sell of Hold the stock after the record date for Dividend?

SBI Cards Technical View SBI Cards share price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone with a surge in buying volumes visible on the daily scale. The ROC indicator has made higher highs which confirm the bullish momentum, said Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

He recommends buying SBI Cards & Payment Services shares for a target price of ₹885 and keeping a stop loss at ₹815.

SBI Cards Fundamental views Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd post Q3 results in their report had said that Improvement in card issuance, softening money market rates are positives. Credit cost drop could drive sharp Earnings per share upgrades

HSBC had said that the earnings upgrade cycle is more likely now, given other markers on asset quality have been more positive in 3QFY25

HSBC has Upgraded SBI Cards and Payment Services to Buy (from Reduce) on favorable risk-reward ratio. with a target price of ₹1,000 from ₹560 (earlier), implying 21 times FY27 earnings per share estimates