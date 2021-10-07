SBI Cards, Birlasoft, 6 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday in a circular announced the inclusion of eight new securities/stocks that will be made available for trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 29, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021.

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Atul Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), Laurus Labs Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited.

The stock exchange further informed that the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on October 28, 2021 through a separate circular.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month had announced the inclusion of eight stocks including Delta Corp, Persistent Systems, JK Cement that started trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 1.

