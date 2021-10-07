Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI Cards, Birlasoft, 6 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

SBI Cards, Birlasoft, 6 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

8 new stocks to be added on NSE's F&O segment
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Livemint

  • The futures and options (F&O) contracts on following 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 29, 2021, NSE said

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday in a circular announced the inclusion of eight new securities/stocks that will be made available for trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 29, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021. 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday in a circular announced the inclusion of eight new securities/stocks that will be made available for trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 29, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021. 

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Atul Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), Laurus Labs Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited.

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Atul Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), Laurus Labs Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited.

''Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021,'' NSE said in a statement. 

The stock exchange further informed that the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on October 28, 2021 through a separate circular.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month had announced the inclusion of eight stocks including Delta Corp, Persistent Systems, JK Cement that started trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 1. 

In August, the NSE had added ten additional securities including Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh and others on the F&O segment that started trading from August 27.

