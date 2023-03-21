SBI Cards declares interim dividend, March 29, 2023 fixed as record date2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:07 PM IST
SBI Card, an Indian issuer of credit cards and payment solutions, announced a 25% interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 after reaching the milestone of 14 million cards in 2022.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 67,875.57 Cr. and operates as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the financial services sector.
