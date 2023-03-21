SBI Cards declares interim dividend, March 29, 2023 fixed as record date

“In continuation of our letter dated March 16, 2023, intimating about the Board Meeting to be held on March 21, 2023, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25%) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/­ each) of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of lnterim Dividend is Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 19, 2023," said SBI Cards in a stock exchange filing today.