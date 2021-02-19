SBI Cards hits Rs1 tn mcap

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Friday joined the Rs1 trillion market cap club after its shares surged nearly 23% so far this year.

The stock hit an all time high of Rs1,095 on BSE. At 9.36am, the scrip was trading at Rs1,085.25 on BSE, up 2.1% from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.5% to 51067.42 points.

The stock started gaining after it reported improvement in its gross bad loan ratio. For the December quarter, the firm reported 4.5% gross bad loan ratio, excluding the impact of the judicial standstill on recognition by the Supreme Court, a sharp drop from the 7.46% a quarter ago.

SBI Cards’ gross write-offs during the quarter stood at Rs648 crore compared with Rs218 crore in the last quarter and Rs292 crore a year ago.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs1,113 crore compared with Rs758 crore a year ago.

"The move to write off bad loans in Q3 FY21 and the intention to further do so in future is viewed as ‘positive’," said brokerage firm Anand Rathi in its 22 January report.

Credit-card spends for the quarter grew 8% year on year and 28% quarter on quarter becaus of the festival season and associated discounts on e-commerce portals.

"We remain positive on card spends, which have recovered well after the Q1 FY21 covid triggered stress. The focus on co-branding partnerships (Google-Pay and Amex) and new products in the year to date FY21 are expected to further strengthen the company’s proposition to its customers," Anand Rathi said.

"The focus is on retail customers with new categories (utilities and e-commerce sales) being registered in the covid era as travel and leisure are still under stress because of lower sectoral activity," the report said.

It reported a profit of Rs210 crore in December quarter, down 52% from the Rs435 crore a year ago. Revenue stood at Rs2,540 crore against Rs2,563 crore a year ago. Recently the firm reported that it got Rs450 crore of long-term funds from its parent SBI at an attractive fixed interest rate of 6% a year for a five-year period.

