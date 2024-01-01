SBI Cards, NMDC and more: ICICIdirect lists 7 stock picks for 2024 with up to 30% potential upside
Markets are eyeing a potential upside of 15 per cent from the current levels as Nifty 50 is likely to claim the 25,000-mark by the end of 2024 and the Sensex target is set at 83,250, according to ICICIdirect.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on the first trading of the new year 2024 while the second rung midcap and smallcap indices clocked healthy gains. Both indices had risen about 0.5 per cent each to record highs in the afternoon session, before surrendering gains in the closing minutes.
