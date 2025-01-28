SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday reported an 30% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹383.2 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹549.1 cr crore in the year-ago period. SBI Cards shares ended 0.71% higher at ₹759 apiece on BSE.

SBI Cards 's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,767 crore during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹4,742 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 1%.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, had posted a net profit of ₹549 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total income grew marginally to ₹4,767 crore during the October-December quarter from ₹4,742 crore in the year-ago period, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total operating cost declined by 13 per cent to ₹2,107 crore for the third quarter of FY25 from ₹2,426 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 3.24 per cent during the quarter under review against 2.64 per cent a year ago.

Its net NPA too increased to 1.18 per cent from 0.96 per cent at the end of the December quarter of the previous financial year.