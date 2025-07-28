SBI Cards share price crashes over 6% to 15-week low after analysts lower the target price on Q1 miss

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services tumbled 6.1% in intraday trade on Monday, July 28, hitting a 15-week low of ₹834.75 apiece, after multiple brokerages cut their price targets following the release of its June quarter results, which missed Street expectations due to higher write-offs.

SBI Cards, majority-owned by the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, reported a 6% decline in net profit to ₹556 crore for the April–June quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹594 crore in the same period last year. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline as the company continues to grapple with elevated delinquencies.

Total revenue increased 12% year-on-year to ₹5,035 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹4,483 crore in Q1 FY25. Impairment losses and bad debt expenses rose 23% YoY, reaching ₹1,352 crore compared to ₹1,101 crore in the year-ago period. The company gross write-offs jumped 32% from a year earlier to ₹1,280 crore, as per the Q1 earnings' report.

The country’s lenders are facing rising bad loans, particularly in microfinance, credit cards, and personal loans. Analysts have attributed this trend to over-leveraging and a rise in loans outstanding per borrower.

Meanwhile it's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved slightly to 3.07% from 3.08% in the previous quarter but was marginally higher than 3.06% a year earlier. Overall spending by cardholders rose 21% to ₹93,244 crore, while cards-in-force, or the total number of credit cards issued, increased 10% year-on-year.

Brokerage actions post Q1 results Global brokerage houses, including HSBC and Bernstein, trimmed their target prices for SBI Cards, while Morgan Stanley issued a double downgrade. Bernstein has an “underperform” rating on the stock with a price target of ₹690, noting that elevated credit costs have become one of SBI Cards’ most consistent metrics.

Macquarie remains “neutral” on the stock with a price target of ₹1,040, stating that a decline in funding costs could provide some margin cushion for the current financial year. The brokerage also considers SBI Cards’ valuation of 4.3x FY27 price-to-book to be “inexpensive” for a Return on Asset (RoA) trajectory of 3.5% and sub-par growth. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBI Cards to “underweight” and cut its price target to ₹710.

The company is a non-banking financial company that offers an extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients, which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnership cards, along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

