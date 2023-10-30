SBI Card share price drops over 7% as brokerages cut target price after Q2 results
SBI Cards and Payments Services reported a 15% increase in its net profit for Q2FY24 at ₹603 crore from ₹526 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenues witnessed a 22% growth to ₹4,221 crore from ₹3,453 crore, YoY..
SBI Cards and Payments Services share price declined over 7% in early trade on Monday after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. SBI Card shares fell as much as 7.45% to ₹732.05 apiece on the BSE. The stock traded below its IPO price of ₹755 per share.
