Dividend Stocks 2025: SBI Cards and Payment Services share price remains in focus on Tuesday, February 25, as it will trade ex-dividend today.

The record date for determining the eligibility of SBI Cards and Payment Services shareholders to receive the dividend payout stands is also fixed for today.

The record date for February 25 suggests that investors who bought shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services a day prior to the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, under the T+1 settlement process.

SBI Cards and Payment Services dividend payout details The Board of Directors of SBI Cards and Payment Services at their meeting on February 17 had declared an interim dividend.

The interim dividend announced by SBI Cards stood at Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10 /- each) of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Considering the dividend amount and face value of SBI Cards shares, the interim dividend announcement stood at 25%.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of interim dividend decided by the SBI Cards Board stood as Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The said dividend of SBI Cards and Payment Services will be credited or dispatched on or before March 18, 2025, as per the company release.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends two stocks to buy today

SBI Cards and Payment Services Q3 results For the fiscal third quarter that ended in December 2025 (Q3FY25), SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported a 30% year-over-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the company's owners) to ₹383.2 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a profit of ₹549.1 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased from 2.64 per cent in the previous year to 3.24 per cent in the current quarter. Additionally, the percentage of bad loans, or net non-performing assets, rose from 0.96 per cent at the end of the December quarter of the previous fiscal year to 1.18 per cent.