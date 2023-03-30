Despite SBI Cards shares' underperformance, here's why Jefferies initiates coverage with 'Buy'1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:40 AM IST
SBI Cards should see 23% CAGR in card spends over FY23-26e, as per Jefferies
SBI Cards and Payments Services, India's second-largest credit card issuer, should see 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in card spends over FY23-26e by leveraging State Bank of India's (SBI) large customer base and its wide co-branded card tie-ups, as per global brokerage Jefferies.
