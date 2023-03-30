“Top line should grow at 22% CAGR, led by 24% CAGR in NII and 21% CAGR in fee income over FY23-26e. Tighter norms for processing over limit transactions by RBI has hit over limit fees (6% of fee income). With asset quality pressures easing, stage 3 assets (2.2% 3Q) and credit costs should be stable. Possible caps on MDR and revolver yields, by RBI are key risks - a10 bps change in interchange fee/ revolver rates changes FY24e EPS by 10%/ 3%," it added.