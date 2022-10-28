SBI Cards & Payment Services on Friday witnessed selling pressure after reporting average second-quarter numbers for the fiscal FY23. Overall, on the day, SBI Cards shares tumbled by nearly 7%, however, corrected to end a little over 5% on both BSE and NSE. The SBI-backed pure-play credit card company's margin and revolve rate are under pressure. But that has not stopped analysts from suggesting a 'buy' recommendation with a four-digit target price. Although, some experts have trimmed the target price on SBI Cards but sees it crossing or around ₹1,000 mark.
On BSE, SBI Cards stock closed at ₹810.95 apiece down by ₹46.65 or 5.44%. The stock has a market cap of ₹76,500.11 crore. The stock did touch an intraday high and low of ₹839 apiece and ₹800 apiece respectively.
Meanwhile, on NSE, the shares closed at ₹811.50 apiece lower by ₹46.65 or 5.44%. During the trading hours, the shares even erased their ₹800 mark on this exchange and plunged to the day's low of ₹799.90 apiece. Here, the stock's intraday high stood at ₹837.95 apiece.
On Thursday, SBI Cards reported a 52% growth in net profit to ₹526 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹345 crore in Q2 of FY22. During the second quarter, interest income surged by ₹311 crore to ₹ ₹1,484 crore versus ₹1,173 crore in Q2FY22. Total income was at ₹3,453 crore for Q2 FY23 as against ₹2,696 crore for Q2 FY22.
Among other key highlights of the Q2 were -- new accounts volume rising by 36% yoy to 1,295k, while card-in-force soaring by 18% yoy to 1.48 crore. Spends increased by 43% yoy to ₹62,306 crore, while receivables jumped by 41% yoy to ₹37,730 crore. Gross NPA stood at 2.14% in Q2FY23 versus 3.36% in Q2FY22, while net NPA came in at 0.78% in the Q2 of current fiscal compared to 0.91% in Q2FY22.
As of September 30, 2022, the company's market share stood at 19.1% in cards-in-force, whereas, spends held a share of 18%.
What do analysts say about SBI Cards share price?
On the stock performance, Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice President at Geojit Financial Services said, “On the fundamental side, Geojit Financial Services has a positive coverage on SBI cards from a long term point of view. And our sense of belief is that whatever disappointment has been faced in the second quarter of this financial year will be overcome over the next couple of quarters in terms of earning visibility. And after the pandemic and the new normal, more and more people are shifting from hard currency to either e-commerce payment interface or credit card and a large part of the dominance for SBI cards has been from the credit card subscription-based point of view."
Also, Shah added, "So, this is a negative one and our sense is that over a period of the next couple of quarters earnings should improve and that will reflect upon the share price. Dips like this are great opportunities for investors to look at this stock as an investment right for the long term side."
In a report, Akshay Ashok analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Management has stated that share of corporate spends will improve to the historical range but in a recalibrated manner."
Going forward, Ashok's note added, "we believe credit costs pressures are expected to recede (4-4.5% from current 5.6%) as recoveries improve post-festive season. Operating expenses are expected to rise as sourcing costs go up with the increased competition (200-300bps rise in cost-income over FY22-24 to 60%)."
The analyst foresees strong fee traction (20%CAGR between FY22-24) due to increased retail spends thanks to festive season.
Further, the analyst's note added that improving asset quality trends leading to lower credit costs to compensate for growing cost pressures especially led by competition & regulatory hindrances.
On valuation, Lall's note said, "After incorporating above thesis our FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates stand below by 7.5% and 6.2% respectively. We maintain ‘ACUMULATE’ rating on the stock as SBICARD maintains high return profile (5.4%+RoA/ 24%RoE) with 39% EPS CAGR over FY22-24. Our valuation multiple at 34x PE Sep’24E results into TP of Rs1,013 from earlier target price of Rs1,087."
Furthermore, in its report, Nitin Aggarwal and Yash Agarwal Research Analysts at Motilal Oswal said, "SBICARD reported a modest quarter with net earnings impacted due to higher provisions. Margin fell QoQ as the revolver mix declined to 24%, coupled with rising funding cost."
In the note, the duo further added, "We expect the revolver mix to increase gradually as spends mature as the festive season progresses, while margin may remain under pressure as borrowing cost increases. Growth in spends remains strong and is likely to stay healthy, thus aiding loan growth. Moderation in ECL will keep credit costs under control. We expect 41% PAT CAGR over FY22-24, resulting in a RoA/RoE of 6.5%/28.2%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ₹1,000 (premised on 29x FY24E EPS)."
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities have set a target price of a whopping ₹1,150 apiece on SBI Cards.
Kotak's note said, "SBI Cards reported ~50% yoy earnings growth on the back of ~18% yoy operating profit growth. The business performance is showing solid traction with a ~45% yoy spend/loan growth, which was led by 18% yoy card growth. RoEs are healthy at ~25%. There is a bit of seasonality to the business performance, given that the festival season was partly seen in 2Q. We remain constructive on the card business and retain our BUY rating on the business. FV is unchanged at Rs1,150."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
