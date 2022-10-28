What do analysts say about SBI Cards share price?

On the stock performance, Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice President at Geojit Financial Services said, “On the fundamental side, Geojit Financial Services has a positive coverage on SBI cards from a long term point of view. And our sense of belief is that whatever disappointment has been faced in the second quarter of this financial year will be overcome over the next couple of quarters in terms of earning visibility. And after the pandemic and the new normal, more and more people are shifting from hard currency to either e-commerce payment interface or credit card and a large part of the dominance for SBI cards has been from the credit card subscription-based point of view."