SBI Cards & Payment Services on Friday witnessed selling pressure after reporting average second-quarter numbers for the fiscal FY23. Overall, on the day, SBI Cards shares tumbled by nearly 7%, however, corrected to end a little over 5% on both BSE and NSE. The SBI-backed pure-play credit card company's margin and revolve rate are under pressure. But that has not stopped analysts from suggesting a 'buy' recommendation with a four-digit target price. Although, some experts have trimmed the target price on SBI Cards but sees it crossing or around ₹1,000 mark.

