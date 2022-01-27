SBI Cards to HDFC AMC — These 5 stocks near 52-week low. Should you buy?

On whether a positional investor should buy these quality stocks as they are available at discounted price; Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President — Research (Retail Equities) at SMC Global Securities said, "Today, best way to add stock in one's portfolio is to look at those stocks that have outperformed key benchmark indices in such free falling markets. If we look at the stocks that have fallen to its 52-week low in recent selloff heat, it is quite clear that net buyers are not with these stocks. So, it's better to look at those stocks that are still able to remain strong in such bear-ridden market. Such stocks are extensively available in banking, real estate and consumer goods segment."