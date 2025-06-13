SBI Cards to Wipro - Prashanth Tapse suggests stocks to buy in the short term

Stock market today: Indian stocks experienced a drop on Friday, primarily driven by oil and gas companies, following Israel’s military operations in Iran, which escalated tensions in the oil-rich Middle East and prompted a widespread selloff across various markets.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 decreased by 0.94% to 24,655 . 15, while the BSE Sensex fell by 0.95% to 80,919.97, as noted at 11:25 IST.

This significant decline occurred after Israel conducted an attack on Iran early Friday, raising concerns about a potential wider regional conflict.

The United States released a statement describing the attack as a unilateral military action by Israel and cautioned Iran against responding by targeting US military bases and facilities in the area.

Global markets reacted with alarm as the situation remains unstable and unpredictable. US futures and major Asian stock indices also fell considerably as investors hurried to cut back on risk exposure.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests these 3 shares for today

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp decline amid a spike in global volatility and escalating tensions in the Middle East. The index has slipped below the 25,000 mark, with crucial support now placed at 24,700 and 24,600. A gap-down opening or continued weakness may lead to a retest of these zones. Traders are advised to stay cautious and avoid aggressive longs until the index stabilizes. Watch for signs of reversal near key supports before re-entering.

Advertisement

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty breached the 56,000 mark, signaling weakness and potential downside. A further dip below 55,900 could trigger a fall toward the 55,500–55,400 zone. While the broader structure remains in a range, volatility could lead to intraday swings. Traders are advised to avoid fresh longs and adopt a wait-and-watch approach until signs of reversal emerge or volatility cools off.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

Shares to buy for short term Prashanth Tapse recommends buying these three stocks in the short term - SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, and Wipro Ltd.

Buy | Stock Name: SBI Card | CMP: ₹ 992 | SL: ₹ 960 | TARGET: ₹ 1,020 / ₹ 1,040 Analysis:

Advertisement

SBI Card is showing strength even during recent market weakness. The stock has formed a solid base around ₹980–985, and this area is now acting as a strong support. Technical indicators suggest that buyers are stepping in at lower levels, and momentum remains positive. If the stock holds above ₹980, it has a good chance of moving up to ₹1,020 and ₹1,040. Traders can look to buy on any decline, keeping a stop loss at ₹960 to manage risk.

Buy | Stock Name: Dr. Reddy’s Labs | CMP: ₹ 1,356 | SL: ₹ 1,315 | TARGET: ₹ 1,400 / ₹ 1,430 Analysis:

Advertisement

Dr. Reddy’s has been performing well and remains strong compared to other pharma stocks. After a recent breakout, the stock is now moving sideways, which is a healthy sign. It’s holding above key support levels, and technical indicators are showing signs of further strength. A dip towards ₹1,340–1,345 can be a good opportunity to enter. As long as the stock stays above ₹1,315, it may head towards ₹1,400 in the short term, and ₹1,430 in the coming sessions.

Buy | Stock Name: Wipro | CMP: ₹ 257 | SL: ₹ 245 | TARGET: ₹ 268 / ₹ 272 Analysis:

Advertisement

Wipro is currently trading near a strong support level and has been stable despite market volatility. The overall trend remains positive, and the stock is still above its long-term moving averages. Technical signals suggest that the recent pullback may offer a good buying opportunity. Buying near ₹252–254 with a stop loss at ₹245 could lead to a bounce back toward ₹268 and ₹272 in the short term.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy today