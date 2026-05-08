SBI dividend: India's largest lender announces ₹17.35/share dividend. Check record date

SBI dividend: India's largest lender, State Bank of India, announced a dividend of 17.35 per share along with its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday, 8 May.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 May 2026, 03:03 PM IST
SBI dividend: India's largest lender announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.35/share dividend. Check record date
SBI dividend: India's largest lender announces ₹17.35/share dividend. Check record date(Bloomberg)

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) and Regulation 43 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Central Board of the Bank has declared a Dividend of 17.35 per equity share (1735%) for the financial year ended 31.03.2026. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is 16.05.2026 and dividend payment date is 04.06.2026," SBI said in an exchange filing.

SBI dividend history

In the last 12 months, SBI has announced equity dividend amounting to 15.90 per share, according to Trendlyne data. At the prevailing prices, SBI's dividend yield is just 1.47%.

The last dividend was announced by the company in May 2025. Since 2001, the PSU stock has declared dividends 24 times, consistently rewarding its shareholders.

SBI Q4 Results

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What is the dividend amount announced by SBI for the financial year ended March 31, 2026?

SBI has declared a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share, which is equivalent to 1735%, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

2
When is the record date for SBI's dividend payment?

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend is May 16, 2026.

3
How much was SBI's standalone net profit in Q4 FY26?

SBI reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,683.75 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, marking a 5.6% year-on-year increase.

4
What was SBI's net interest income (NII) in the March quarter of FY26?

SBI's net interest income (NII) for the January-March quarter of FY26 was ₹44,380 crore, showing a 4.1% increase year-on-year.

5
How has SBI's gross NPA ratio changed in Q4 FY26?

SBI's gross NPA ratio improved to 1.49% in the March quarter of FY26, down from 1.82% a year ago and 1.57% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the PSU bank reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter under review to 19,683.75 crore. Meanwhile, the net interest income (NII), or core lending income, was up 4.1% at 44,380 crore in the January-March quarter.

Meanwhile, margins declined by 21 bps YoY to 2.93% from 3.14% a year ago.

For the full financial year, SBI posted its highest-ever net profit at 80,032 crore, witnessing a growth of 12.88% YoY. Meanwhile, operating profit for the full year grew by 11.25% YoY to 1,23,015 crore.

NII was up by 4.08% YoY, with whole Bank and Domestic NIM for FY26 at 2.91% and 3.03% respectively.

Following the earnings announcement, SBI shares came under intense selling pressure, crashing over 7% to 1,011.30 apiece as the profit missed estimates while margins took a hit in Q4.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

State Bank Of IndiaSBIQ4 ResultsIndian Stock MarketDividend
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