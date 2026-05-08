SBI dividend: India's largest lender announces ₹17.35/share dividend. Check record date

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) and Regulation 43 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Central Board of the Bank has declared a Dividend of ₹ 17.35 per equity share (1735%) for the financial year ended 31.03.2026. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is 16.05.2026 and dividend payment date is 04.06.2026," SBI said in an exchange filing.
In the last 12 months, SBI has announced equity dividend amounting to ₹15.90 per share, according to Trendlyne data. At the prevailing prices, SBI's dividend yield is just 1.47%.
The last dividend was announced by the company in May 2025. Since 2001, the PSU stock has declared dividends 24 times, consistently rewarding its shareholders.
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SBI has declared a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share, which is equivalent to 1735%, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend is May 16, 2026.
SBI reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,683.75 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, marking a 5.6% year-on-year increase.
SBI's net interest income (NII) for the January-March quarter of FY26 was ₹44,380 crore, showing a 4.1% increase year-on-year.
SBI's gross NPA ratio improved to 1.49% in the March quarter of FY26, down from 1.82% a year ago and 1.57% in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the PSU bank reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter under review to ₹19,683.75 crore. Meanwhile, the net interest income (NII), or core lending income, was up 4.1% at ₹44,380 crore in the January-March quarter.
Meanwhile, margins declined by 21 bps YoY to 2.93% from 3.14% a year ago.
For the full financial year, SBI posted its highest-ever net profit at ₹80,032 crore, witnessing a growth of 12.88% YoY. Meanwhile, operating profit for the full year grew by 11.25% YoY to ₹1,23,015 crore.
NII was up by 4.08% YoY, with whole Bank and Domestic NIM for FY26 at 2.91% and 3.03% respectively.
Following the earnings announcement, SBI shares came under intense selling pressure, crashing over 7% to ₹1,011.30 apiece as the profit missed estimates while margins took a hit in Q4.
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