SBI Dividend: India's largest state-run lender declares 1,590% dividend of ₹15.90/share for FY25; Record date fixed

SBI Dividend: India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, announced a dividend issue for its financial year ended 2024-25, according to an exchange filing. The institutional lender declared a ₹15.90 per equity share with the face value of Re 1 apiece.

“We advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per equity share of Re 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 1590%) for the year ended 31.03.2025,” according to the BSE filing.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend issue of ₹15.90 per share for every equity share they own in the State-run bank.

According to the filing data, the bank also fixed its “Record Date” for the dividend issue to be Friday, May 16, 2025. The dividend payment will be made on May 30, 2025.

“The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 16.05.2025…. The dividend payment date is fixed as 30.05.2025,” said SBI in the regulatory filing.

SBI Share Price State Bank of India shares closed 1.51 per cent higher at ₹800.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹788.15 in the same period a year ago. The company announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, May 3.

The State-run bank's shares have given stock market investors nearly 380 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, SBI stock has dropped 0.99 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 0.83 per cent in 2025 and 4.22 per cent in the last one-month period. The shares are trading below their year-high levels.

SBI stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹912.10 on June 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹679.64 on March 3, 2025, according to BSE data.

SBI Q4 Results State Bank of India's standalone net profit for the January to March quarter dropped nearly 10 per cent to ₹18,643 crore, compared to ₹20,698 crore in the same period a year ago.

The PSU bank's provision for bad loans witnessed a 300 per cent jump in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal to ₹6,442 crore, compared to ₹1,610 crore in the same period a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans are reserves that any bank maintains to cater for the non-performing assets (NPAs) from its lending operations. Banks generally increase their allocations to provisions when they estimate a rise in bad loans for the upcoming quarter.

However, the NPA data showed that the gross NPA's dropped 42 basis points to 1.82 per cent, compared to its 2.24 per cent a year ago.