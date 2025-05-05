Markets
One parent, two fates: Why SBI Life soars, but SBI Card lags
Ananya Roy 6 min read 05 May 2025, 04:05 PM IST
SummaryOver the last five years, SBI Life has delivered more than 130% return, while SBI Card is almost halfway behind at just about 55%. What are the factors that made SBI Life shine, and held back SBI Card?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, announced its quarterly earnings over the weekend. It saw a decline in profit due to one-time provision write-backs made in the base period. The bank cited the spillover effects of a tariff-led slowdown while revising its credit-growth projection downward for FY26. After years of outperformance driven by recapitalisation, the latest quarter can prove to be a leveller.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less