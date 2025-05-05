One parent, two fates: Why SBI Life soars, but SBI Card lags

This has weighed on average premium equivalent (APE), which grew at a modest 9% year-on-year in Q4. But SBI Life has been working on reducing the reliance on bancassurance, while also launching new products in keeping with the new regulations on surrender penalties. Its business is also expected to remain resilient by virtue of its higher-than-industry surrender values and falling surrender ratio. SBI Life has continued to dominate in individual rated premium with industry-beating growth of 12% and market-share of almost 23% in the private market.