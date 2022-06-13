SBI erases market cap of 4 lakh cr mark. Should you buy the stock

Due to a broad-based selloff across the market, the largest lender in India, State Bank of India (SBI) also felt the wrath of bears. On Monday, SBI shares nosedived to more than 4% and even erased its market valuation of ₹4 lakh crore. SBI, however, continues to hold its eighth rank in the top most valued firms. The current dive in SBI brings in a buying opportunity for investors as analysts are optimistic about the shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}