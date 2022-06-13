SBI erases market cap of 4 lakh cr mark. Should you buy the stock

SBI shares nosedived to more than 4% on Monday and even erased its market valuation of ₹4 lakh crore. SBI, however, continues to hold its eighth rank in the top most valued firms.
Due to a broad-based selloff across the market, the largest lender in India, State Bank of India (SBI) also felt the wrath of bears. On Monday, SBI shares nosedived to more than 4% and even erased its market valuation of ₹4 lakh crore. SBI, however, continues to hold its eighth rank in the top most valued firms. The current dive in SBI brings in a buying opportunity for investors as analysts are optimistic about the shares.
SBI shares closed at ₹446.35 apiece down by ₹15.45 or 3.35% on BSE. The shares were near their intraday low of ₹442.35 apiece.
At the current price level, SBI's market cap stood at ₹3,98,350.04 crore contracting by ₹13,788.52 crore compared to the previous market valuation.
Last week, on Friday, SBI's market cap stood at ₹4,12,138.56 crore.
SBI tracked selloffs in broader benchmarks and indices. Sensex settled at 52,846.70 lower by 1,456.74 points or 2.68%. Nifty 50 ended at 15,774.40 below 427.40 points or 2.64%.
Overall, banking stocks were in a bloodbath today. Bank Nifty closed at 33,405.85 lower by 1,077.95 points or 3.13%. Meanwhile, BSE Bankex dipped 1,241.52 points or 3.12 and ended around 39,735.84.
Talking about markets performance, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said, "Weak Global Cues ahead of the Fed meet painted benchmark indices here in a sea of red as street awaits CPI data today on a day when the rupee hit a new low. The risk-off mode in equities globally after the US inflation print raised fears of an aggressive rate hike and the Dollar Index at 104 seems to weigh heavily amidst relentless FII selling despite local redemptions in May coming in at a two-year low."
Should you buy SBI shares?
ICICI Securities, Research Analysts, Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah in their research note said, "SBI exited FY22 with 13.9% RoE and 0.67% RoA aided by growth build-up, GNPAs at a decadal low, slippages at <1%, credit cost at 55bps and steady margin profile."
In FY22, SBI recorded a whopping 55.19% yoy growth in net profit to ₹31,676 crore. While net interest income (NII) jumped by 9.03% yoy to ₹1,20,708 crore. Return on Equity (RoE) in FY22 stood at 13.92% which is higher by 398 basis points year-on-year.
Further, in FY22, SBI's retail portfolio crossed ₹10 lakh crore mark. Home loans which constitute 23% of the Bank’s domestic advances, grew by 11.49% yoy to ₹5,61,651 crore. Saving Bank Deposits grew by 10.45% yoy while Term Deposit grew by 11.54% yoy in FY22. Meanwhile, the gross NPA ratio dipped by 101 basis year-on-year at 3.97%, while the Net NPA ratio was down by 48 basis points year-on-year at 1.02%.
According to the ICICI Securities analysts, SBI numbers tell the story of adaptability and inclusivity - 468 million depositors, 142 million financial inclusion accounts (BC channel), 14.2 million farmers served, 4.5 million home loan customers, 35%-plus market share (amongst banks) in home loans, 27.6% share in debit card spends, 15.2% market share in POS, 95.5% share of transactions in alternate channels, >48 million YONO registered users, Rs55 trillion government business turnover, 17.9 million salary savings accounts, 9.8 million new regular savings account rolled out in FY22, etc.
"Improved visibility on asset quality with ‘new normal’ credit cost of 1%, credit growth of 13%/15% for FY23E/FY24E, asset resolution, and stable NIMs will drive RoE to >16% by FY23E/FY24E and valuations to 1.5x Sep’23E book," the analysts said.
The ICICI Securities analysts have maintained BUY recommendation with an unchanged target price of ₹673.