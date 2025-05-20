SBI fundraising: India's largest PSB approves raising long-term funds up to $3 billion in FY26; Check details

SBI fundraising: State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Tuesday, May 20, that its board has approved raising up to $3 billion in long-term funds in fiscal 2025-26 (FY26). India's largest public sector bank (PSB) said that it will raise funds in single or multiple tranches through a public offer or private placement of unsecured notes.

“….We submit that the Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting held on May 20, 2025, has approved, inter alia, to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single /multiple tranches of up to $3 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2025-26,” said SBI in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

SBI Q4 Results SBI announced its January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on May 3, reporting a drop of 10 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹18,642.59 crore, compared to ₹20,698.35 crore in the corresponding period last year. The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) stood at ₹42,774 crore.

The state-run lender's operating profit for FY25 crossed ₹1 lakh crore and grew by 17.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,10,579 crore, while operating profit for Q4FY25 grew by 8.83 per cent YoY to ₹31,286 crore. The PSB declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per share (1,590 per cent) for FY25. The record date of the dividend was fixed on May 16, and the payment date is May 30, 2025.

SBI also declared fundraising of upto ₹25,000 crore in FY26 via qualified institution placement (QIP) or follow on public offer (FPO). SBI's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.82 per cent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 2.24 per cent as at March-end 2024. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.47 per cent as against 0.57 per cent.

SBI Share Price Trend