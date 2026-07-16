SBI Funds Management IPO closes with 42x subscription, led by strong QIB demand; GMP signals healthy listing

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management, the country's largest asset management company (AMC), attracted strong demand on the final day of bidding, driven by robust institutional participation, with the issue being oversubscribed more than 41 times.

All investor categories witnessed healthy participation. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was oversubscribed 22.51 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment saw exceptionally strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 140 times.

The retail investors' quota was subscribed 3.76 times, while the employee and shareholder portions were booked 4.65 times and 9.52 times, respectively.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 519 crore shares against 12.45 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of nearly 41.7 times.

SBI Funds Management IPO details The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi, aggregating up to ₹9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band. SBI will sell a 6.3% stake, while Amundi will divest 3.7%.

As the issue is entirely an OFS, SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders.

The issue size was initially proposed at ₹11,693 crore but was subsequently reduced after the company completed a pre-IPO placement of around ₹1,880 crore.

Following the listing, SBI's stake will decline to 55.46% from 61.76%, while Amundi's holding will reduce to 32.56%.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹545- ₹575 per equity share of face value Re 1. At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Established in 1992, SBI Funds Management, which manages SBI Mutual Fund, is India's largest asset management company by assets under management (AUM). It is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi.

For FY26, the company reported a total income of ₹4,969 crore, accounting for 0.70% of the SBI Group's total income.

SBI Funds Management GMP signals healthy listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for SBI Funds Management jumped to ₹95 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the price band, the estimated listing price is around ₹669 per share, implying a premium of nearly 16.55%.

The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision.